92nd running of the Whitney

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-- Believe it or not, the Whitney Stakes is just around the corner. The post-position draw took place Tuesday for what is considered one of the biggest races of the summer.

The race is the family namesake race of Marylou Whitney, the Saratoga Springs icon who passed away on July 19th at the age of 93. The race will take place at the Saratoga Race Course this Saturday, August third, which is now being called "Marylou Whitney Day" as a way to celebrate her life and honor her contributions to the world of racing.