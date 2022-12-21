ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was signing day at Christian Brothers Academy, as nine brothers signed National Letters of Intent to make their college commitments official.

Five Brothers committed to Division-I schools, including two tight ends, David Clement and Chuck Volans. Clement is heading to play for Syracuse in the ACC. The proximity played a huge factor in his decision. “My family will be able to go to anything,” said Clement. “Home is two hours away. Felt great to know that everybody I know could just be up there in two hours.”

Volans will play for Colgate. He got a similar vibe to CBA when he visited, which weighed into his choice. “What really made it the right place for me was the brotherhood feeling that they have there, like it felt at CBA when I came here in the ninth grade,” said Volans. “Definitely that home feeling and the great academics they have there, and I think their football program is going to be something great.”

Joseph Gold followed his brother Luke’s lead, committing to play baseball at Boston College. Luke is now a minor leaguer in the Detroit Tigers organization. “Boston College, obviously a great academic school,” said Joseph Gold. “Seeing there with my brother, meeting the coaches and everything just felt like a real good family for me and just going to that place with my brother who loved it, I just felt like it was the best place for me, the best option.”

The full list of athletes can be found below:

FOOTBALL

David Clement – NLI Syracuse University

Charles Volans – NLI Colgate University



BASEBALL

Jack Gialanella Virginia Wesleyan University

Joseph Gold – NLI Boston College

Luke Szepek – NLI West Virginia University

Reis Brammer Herkimer County Community College

Anthony Macarelli Ithaca College



LACROSSE

Shea Hogan – NLI Wagner College



SWIMMING

Phillip Bianco Bowdoin College



TRACK & FIELD

Jack Paradis Lafayette College