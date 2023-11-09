ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Nine Brothers signed their national letters of intent at Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday to make their college commitments official. The full list of athletes and where they are heading can be found below.
BASEBALL:
Colin McMahon – Hamilton College
Matthew Sgambati – Stony Brook University
Brian Carrothers – St. Bonaventure University
LACROSSE:
Francesco Raso – Iona University
Christian Lewis – Coast Guard Academy
Benjamin Keens – Clarkson University
Dixon Van Epps – Salve Regina University
SWIMMING:
Finnegan McFarland Binghamton University
TRACK & FIELD:
Nathan West – Columbia University