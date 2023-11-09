ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Nine Brothers signed their national letters of intent at Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday to make their college commitments official. The full list of athletes and where they are heading can be found below.

BASEBALL:

Colin McMahon – Hamilton College

Matthew Sgambati – Stony Brook University

Brian Carrothers – St. Bonaventure University

LACROSSE:

Francesco Raso – Iona University

Christian Lewis – Coast Guard Academy

Benjamin Keens – Clarkson University

Dixon Van Epps – Salve Regina University

SWIMMING:

Finnegan McFarland Binghamton University

TRACK & FIELD:

Nathan West – Columbia University