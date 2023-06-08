AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After capturing a sixth Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League title in 11 years last season – capping the winningest season in organization history – the Amsterdam Mohawks haven’t missed a beat in 2023. They rattled off a sixth straight win to start the season Wednesday night at Shuttleworth Park, mercy-ruling the Utica Blue Sox 12-1 in seven innings.

Amsterdam High School grad Carson Cotugno earned the start for the Mohawks, and tossed two innings of no-hit work, departing in the third inning with the game still tied at zero.

Von Baker relieved Cotugno, and he too pitching two scoreless frames, while not allowing a hit. It was after Baker tossed a one, two, three top of the fourth that the Amsterdam offense finally came alive.

The Mohawks loaded the bases to start the bottom of the fourth, and with one out in the inning, the Merry Go ‘Round started. Center fielder Jalen DeBose was hit by a pitch to bring across the first run of the game. After back-to-back walks plated two more runs, DeBose scored on a wild pitch, giving Amsterdam a 4-0 lead.

Mohawks shortstop Bruer Webster would then work a walk to re-load the bases. After the next batter, extra hitter Zach Eldred, reached first base via the free pass as well, plating yet another run, Luke Longo followed up with a ringing double off the left-field wall that capped a seven-run inning.

Amsterdam tacked on three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. With the mercy rule in effect heading into the top of the seventh, Jack Brodsky retired the Utica side in order to close out the game.

The Mohawks will enjoy a day off Thursday before heading to Boonville Friday to take on the Lumberjacks. Keith Griffin’s squad returns to Shuttleworth Park Saturday night for a battle with the Oneonta Outlaws at 6:35.