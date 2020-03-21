42nd annual Freihofer’s Run is still in flux

ALBANY, N.Y. — Every year, thousands sign up for the annual Freihofers Run for women, but this year organizers are hoping COVID-19 doesn’t jeopardize the 42 running.



The city of Albany is still deciding which events to cancel and which ones to postpone due to the coronavirus.



Kristen Hislop, Co-director of the Freihofers Run said the city hasn’t made a decision on events in May yet, the 5K is set to be ran on May 30th this year.



Officials are moving forward as planned but are taking precautions.

“That’s why were running the Freihofers training challenge as a virtual event,” Hislop said”. “We’re encouraging social distancing, we are encouraging people to stay safe, to stay well so that we can have a huge celebration on May 30th.”

A virtual race has also been brought up as an alternative to prevent people from losing out on the money, resources, and training they’ve put in for the big race.

For information on the Freihofer’s Run for Women, you can visit their website at freihofersrun.com