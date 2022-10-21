ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first ever sled hockey tournament kicked off in Albany on Friday. The tournament included four teams.

One team was from STRIDE Adaptive Sports in Albany. The other teams were from Syracuse, Springfield, Mass., and Fort Drum.

The tournament is single elimination, and the first round games took place on Friday. The consolation and championship games will take place on Saturday. All of the games are happening at the Albany County Hockey Facility.

On Sunday, anyone who wants to try sled hockey will have an opportunity to do so during a learn-to-play opportunity.