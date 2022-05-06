GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a special day at Guilderland High School on Friday, with 28 student athletes committing to take their talents to the college level.
Michaela DeFrancisco is heading to Cornell to compete in Gymnastics. Her signing is a moment years in the making. “It meant so much to me,” said DeFrancisco. “I have been training for this for like 15 years, so it just felt so good that all my hard work paid off and it’s awesome to do it with my classmates.”
The full list of athletes, and where they’re headed, can be found below:
|NAME
|SPORT
|COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
|Susan Lord
|Softball
|Cazenovia
|Maeghan Hickey
|Track and Field
|Iona College
|Trinity Kenney
|Indoor and outdoor Track and Field
|St. John Fisher College
|Avery Sommo
|Swimming
|Hartwick College
|Chelsea King
|Field Hockey
|Roger Williams University
|Jordon Wagner
|XC/Track & Field
|HVCC
|Kate Scanlan
|Track & Field
|Brown University
|Abbie Gregory
|Track and Field
|SUNY Cortland
|Daniel Macchiarella
|Lacrosse
|SUNY Oneonta
|Michaela Gordon
|Soccer
|Oneonta
|Mitchell MacKissock
|Football
|SUNY Brockport
|Beth Irwin
|Cross Country
|WPI
|Gabrielle Klindtworth
|Soccer
|Endicott College
|Brooke Sommo
|Swimming
|Le Moyne College
|Paige Miller
|Lacrosse
|St. John Fisher College
|Lauren Hoyle
|Volleyball
|Salve Regina University
|Tommy tyksinski
|Lacrosse
|Endicott college
|Meghan Collins
|Field hockey
|Adelphi university
|Liam Teague
|Basketball
|Utica University
|Marcus McClaine
|Football
|Muhlenberg
|Alivia Nieman
|Lacrosse
|St. John Fisher College
|Michaela DeFrancisco
|Gymnastics
|Cornell University
|Willow Novak
|Track
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|Nicholas Mahar
|Baseball
|SUNY Brockport
|Ryan Knapp
|Soccer
|SUNY Polytechnic
|Quinn Tynan
|Soccer
|Mount Saint Mary College
|Jenna Meier
|Soccer
|Sacred Heart University
|Cole Traudt
|Baseball
|Brockport