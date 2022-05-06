GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a special day at Guilderland High School on Friday, with 28 student athletes committing to take their talents to the college level.

Michaela DeFrancisco is heading to Cornell to compete in Gymnastics. Her signing is a moment years in the making. “It meant so much to me,” said DeFrancisco. “I have been training for this for like 15 years, so it just felt so good that all my hard work paid off and it’s awesome to do it with my classmates.”

The full list of athletes, and where they’re headed, can be found below:

NAMESPORTCOLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
Susan LordSoftballCazenovia
Maeghan HickeyTrack and FieldIona College
Trinity KenneyIndoor and outdoor Track and FieldSt. John Fisher College
Avery SommoSwimmingHartwick College
Chelsea KingField HockeyRoger Williams University
Jordon WagnerXC/Track & FieldHVCC
Kate ScanlanTrack & FieldBrown University
Abbie GregoryTrack and FieldSUNY Cortland
Daniel MacchiarellaLacrosseSUNY Oneonta
Michaela GordonSoccerOneonta
Mitchell MacKissockFootballSUNY Brockport
Beth IrwinCross CountryWPI
Gabrielle KlindtworthSoccerEndicott College
Brooke SommoSwimmingLe Moyne College
Paige MillerLacrosseSt. John Fisher College
Lauren HoyleVolleyballSalve Regina University
Tommy tyksinskiLacrosseEndicott college
Meghan CollinsField hockeyAdelphi university
Liam TeagueBasketballUtica University
Marcus McClaineFootballMuhlenberg
Alivia NiemanLacrosseSt. John Fisher College
Michaela DeFranciscoGymnasticsCornell University
Willow NovakTrackUniversity of Massachusetts Lowell
Nicholas MaharBaseballSUNY Brockport
Ryan KnappSoccerSUNY Polytechnic
Quinn TynanSoccerMount Saint Mary College
Jenna MeierSoccerSacred Heart University
Cole TraudtBaseballBrockport