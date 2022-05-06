GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a special day at Guilderland High School on Friday, with 28 student athletes committing to take their talents to the college level.

Michaela DeFrancisco is heading to Cornell to compete in Gymnastics. Her signing is a moment years in the making. “It meant so much to me,” said DeFrancisco. “I have been training for this for like 15 years, so it just felt so good that all my hard work paid off and it’s awesome to do it with my classmates.”

The full list of athletes, and where they’re headed, can be found below: