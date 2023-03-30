TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baseball season is around the corner for the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets went on sale today, and according to Vice president and general manager Matt Callahan, the seasons are definitely changing.

“You know it’s a sure sign that spring is here, and baseball getting underway is always exciting,” Callahan said. “We’re about 40 days from our home opener on May 12.”

Assistant general manager Jessica Guido believes many things will be checked off the box this season for the organization, both on and off the field.

“We’re actually celebrating our 21st season here in the capital region so it’s the year of 20 fun,” Guido said. “Which is a nice little play off of 21 so, we’re looking forward to that, we just celebrated our 20th anniversary and had big things going on there, so now we’re looking at the 21st year and what all that can bring.”

To go along with that excitement, America’s national pass time was in full swing today. Local fans were repping their favorite team at the Joe and reminiscing about their best opening day memories. Charlie Peterson a Boston native who roots for the ValleyCats, but also shows love to the home team.

“In Boston! I’m from Boston and went to opening day every year when I was a kid. I have five older brothers,” Peterson said. “Being from Boston with five older brothers, what else do you do? You watch baseball. “I mean, I would go for a steak, but hot dogs, french fries, soda, salt potatoes, and hamburgers.”

The Tri-City ValleyCats will report to spring training on April 27, and opening day is on May 12.