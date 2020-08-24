1980 Rotterdam 15 year old Babe Ruth champions celebrate 40th anniversary

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 40 years ago the 15 year old Rotterdam little league team won the Babe Ruth League World Series. The group of players including a former coach celebrated together at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course on Sunday.
Fred Saccocio one of the players on the team reminisced about that summer,
“Our whole purpose in life was just to play baseball and hangout together and then when you get to be an adult you realize how crazy good that is but that’s what it was to win it all and have it end on such a good note just made it an incredible summer for us.”
Another memory that stood out was the greeting they received after they got off the bus returning home from the tournament.