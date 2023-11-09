CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Many high schools in the Capital Region held signing days for athletes on Wednesday. At Shenendehowa High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level. The list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

First Name Last Name Sport College or University Kasia Barletta Girls Volleyball UAlbany Sabrina Kinkaid Girls Volleyball UAlbany Emily Baumes Softball Umass Lowell Natalia Colone Softball Longwood University Bre Hayes Softball St. Thomas Aquinas Josie Bullock Girls Lacrosse University of Tampa Carrie Bennett Girls Lacrosse Lemoyne Eva Pflomm Girls Lacrosse Siena Taylor Tallmadge Girls Lacrosse Rhode Island College Freddy Hicks Boys Lacrosse U of Albany Taylor Jourdanais Girls Soccer LaSalle University Ella McDonald Girls Soccer Univeristy at Buffalo Brianna Boomhower Field Hockey Wingate University