CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Many high schools in the Capital Region held signing days for athletes on Wednesday. At Shenendehowa High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level. The list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

First NameLast NameSportCollege or University
KasiaBarlettaGirls VolleyballUAlbany
SabrinaKinkaidGirls VolleyballUAlbany
EmilyBaumesSoftballUmass Lowell
NataliaColoneSoftballLongwood University
BreHayesSoftballSt. Thomas Aquinas
JosieBullockGirls LacrosseUniversity of Tampa
CarrieBennettGirls LacrosseLemoyne
EvaPflommGirls LacrosseSiena
TaylorTallmadgeGirls LacrosseRhode Island College
FreddyHicksBoys LacrosseU of Albany
TaylorJourdanaisGirls SoccerLaSalle University
EllaMcDonaldGirls SoccerUniveristy at Buffalo
BriannaBoomhowerField HockeyWingate University