CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Many high schools in the Capital Region held signing days for athletes on Wednesday. At Shenendehowa High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level. The list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Sport
|College or University
|Kasia
|Barletta
|Girls Volleyball
|UAlbany
|Sabrina
|Kinkaid
|Girls Volleyball
|UAlbany
|Emily
|Baumes
|Softball
|Umass Lowell
|Natalia
|Colone
|Softball
|Longwood University
|Bre
|Hayes
|Softball
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Josie
|Bullock
|Girls Lacrosse
|University of Tampa
|Carrie
|Bennett
|Girls Lacrosse
|Lemoyne
|Eva
|Pflomm
|Girls Lacrosse
|Siena
|Taylor
|Tallmadge
|Girls Lacrosse
|Rhode Island College
|Freddy
|Hicks
|Boys Lacrosse
|U of Albany
|Taylor
|Jourdanais
|Girls Soccer
|LaSalle University
|Ella
|McDonald
|Girls Soccer
|Univeristy at Buffalo
|Brianna
|Boomhower
|Field Hockey
|Wingate University