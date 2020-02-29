Interactive Radar

11 Section 2 wrestlers advance to state semifinals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 41 Section 2 wrestlers entered the day with hopes of winning a state championship. That dream is still a possibility for the 11 listen below, who advanced to the semifinals.

Division 1:

113: Stevo Poulin (Shenendehowa)

138: Jake Deguire (Mohonasen)

152: Sean Malenfant (Averill Park)

160: Colden Dorfman (Shenendehowa)

182: Brock DelSignore (Shenendehowa)

Division 2:

106: Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls)

126: Caleb Svingala (Maple Hill)

132: Aidan Cullen (Greenville)

145: Bobby Treshock (Tamarac)

182: Ethan Cooper (Cobleskill-Richmondville)

220: Jeff Crooks (Cobleskill-Richmondville)

The semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Those who advance to the finals will return to the Times Union Center Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. for opening ceremonies. The championships will begin at 6:30 p.m.

