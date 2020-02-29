11 Section 2 wrestlers advance to state semifinals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 41 Section 2 wrestlers entered the day with hopes of winning a state championship. That dream is still a possibility for the 11 listen below, who advanced to the semifinals.
Division 1:
113: Stevo Poulin (Shenendehowa)
138: Jake Deguire (Mohonasen)
152: Sean Malenfant (Averill Park)
160: Colden Dorfman (Shenendehowa)
182: Brock DelSignore (Shenendehowa)
Division 2:
106: Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls)
126: Caleb Svingala (Maple Hill)
132: Aidan Cullen (Greenville)
145: Bobby Treshock (Tamarac)
182: Ethan Cooper (Cobleskill-Richmondville)
220: Jeff Crooks (Cobleskill-Richmondville)
The semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Those who advance to the finals will return to the Times Union Center Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. for opening ceremonies. The championships will begin at 6:30 p.m.