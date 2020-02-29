11 Section 2 wrestlers advance to state semifinals

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Despite Guilderland's Valencia Fontenelle-Posson game high 25 points, the Lady Dutchman couldn't hold on to Dolly Cairns and the Saratoga girls basketball team Thursday night to make it to the Semis.

The Blue Streaks opened up the game with a long three from Cairns, picked up the lead very early, and led by double digits before the half.

Saratoga was led by Lauren Patnode and Cairns who both put up 20 points each, Natasha Chudy and Abby Ray added 11 points each to help the Blue Streaks move on.

Saratoga will face Shaker in the semifinals on Thursday, March 2nd.