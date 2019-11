TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tenth ranked Harvard took down RPI 6-3 on Friday night.

The Crimson jumped out to an early two goal lead before the Engineers rallied to tie it in the first.

RPI was only trailing by one after the first and second period. Todd Burgess tied the game at three in the middle frame, Harvard would score the game’s next three goals to seal the victory.

The Engineers are on the road against Canisius Saturday night.