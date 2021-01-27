Local players and coaches react to counties’ decisions on high-risk sports

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “One minute they say we can play and the next we can’t,” Sophie Phillips said.

When New York State declared high-risk high school sports eligible to begin practice February 1st, they effectively passed the decision to individual counties. Now those county by county decisions are throwing doubt in winter sports across the capital region.

“It’s just chaotic I think, and you know, if there was a little more guidance from the top down and everyone was on the same page, it would make it a little easier for everybody,” Cambridge girls basketball head coach Bob Phillips said.

Cambridge basketball stars Sophie and Lilly Phillips, along with head coach and father Bob Phillips, have no timetable to get back on the hardwood. Washington County announced they’re not ready to identify a timeframe for higher risk sports to resume.

As for Jackson Carroll and the Bethlehem hockey team, they need a positivity rate below four percent in Albany county to resume. The shifting goalposts has some athletes and coaches just wanting an answer, rather than playing the waiting game.

“Either way I feel like an answer would be better than this rollercoaster they’re putting us through,” Lilly Phillips said.

“Just having that definitive answer would be good,” Bob Phillips said. “Let’s decide one way or another here at this point.”

“It would be nice to have a definitive answer but at the same time like, knowing that there is no season would be a heartbreak,” Jackson Carroll said. “There’s no good solution right now.”

Right now, all players and coaches can do is hope for good news about returning to the floor, mat, or the ice before the window on their winter season closes.

“That’d be a dream come true right now,” Carroll said. “That’d be like going to Disney.”