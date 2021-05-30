Local high school hoops players shine in day two of GymRat Challenge

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday was a great day to be a hoops fan in the Capital Region. The GymRat Challenge showed off some of the best prospects in the nation and they ran it back for day two on Sunday.

Over on court one at the Albany Capital Center on Sunday the City Rocks 16U team tipped off against the New York Renaissance 16U team. Troy’s Marcus Hamby impressed, but the City Rocks ultimately fell 72-60.

Over at court three the City Rocks EBYL 17U team was in action against BABC. Albany Academy’s Marcus Jackson showed off once again, getting to the hoop, hitting from deep and distributing the ball en route to a 88-79 win.