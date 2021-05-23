Local girls show out at GymRat Challenge Invitational

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — AAU basketball is back in a big way in the Capital Region.

The GymRat Challenge is hosting a two day girls hoops invitational at the Albany Capital Center this weekend. The New York Havoc, featuring Columbia’s Sophie Bissaillon, Shenendehowa’s Kaleigh Montanez and Saugerties Molly Boek, dominated in their afternoon game against Hoopers NY, winning 78-36.

The Albany City Rocks had an equally impressive performance in tough matchup with the MCW Starz. The City Rocks, featuring Shenendehowa’s Jillian Huerter, Natasha Chudy and Lauren Patnode pulled away from the Starz in the second half for a 68-51 win.

Both teams will be back in action at the Albany Capital Center tomorrow, with the boys set to tip off next weekend.

