Local girls impress in day two of GymRat Invite

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another day of high level girls AAU ball at the Albany Capital Center with Sunday being the final day of the GymRat Challenge.

The New York Havoc U17 squad took on the MCW Starz Sunday morning, and after seeing the younger Havoc crew win comfortably Saturday, the U17 team carried a few familiar faces as well. Averill Park’s Amelia Wood had a few big buckets down the stretch, while Schalmont’s Karissa Antoine hit a crucial three to help the Havoc sneak away with a 61-57 win.

Following that game the Albany City Rocks took the court against New Heights NYC. The Rocks shot the rock well from beyond in the early going to keep them in it, with Bethlehem’s Maren Louridas, Schalmont’s Payton Graber, and Saratoga’s Lauern Patnode all hitting triples to keep the City Rocks within one at halftime. They ended up running out of gas late in a 63-48 loss.

With the girls weekend of the GymRat Challenge wrapped up, the boys will take over the Albany Capital Center next weekend.