RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee fans in the Capital Region have been following right fielder Aaron Judge’s chase to break Roger Maris’ franchise and American League single-season home run record of 61, which has stood for 61 years. Local fans in the area will be headed to Yankee Stadium on Saturday in anticipation of hopefully seeing Judge break the franchise and American League record, as he currently sits at 60, with a little over a week left of the season.

On Saturday, September 24, fans will be traveling via bus with Yankee Trails to Yankee Stadium, to watch the Yankees take on their long time rival Boston Red Sox. Guests will arrive at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday at Yankee Trails on 3rd Avenue Extension, and will leave at 7:15 a.m. In addition to Saturday’s game, Yankee Trails will also be bringing fans in the Capital Region to the Yankees’ ALDS games on October 11 and 13, after the Yankees clinched a postseason appearance Thursday night.

“Every season, fans love to see the next chapter in the Yankees history book unfold, and this certainly is a game they won’t forget,” said Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “We’re so excited to be able to bring this historic experience to local fans and can’t wait to see if Aaron Judge ties or breaks this record.”

The Yankees MVP candidate has been having a career year and has blasted a stellar 60 home runs to pair with 128 runs batted in, and has a .316 batting average as of September 23. Judge leads the American League in all three categories as it stands right now, and looks to win only the second triple crown since 1967, the latest to do so being Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.