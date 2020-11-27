Local coaches give thanks during challenging holiday season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — A few local coaches were in the holiday spirit and clued us in on socially distant Thanksgiving plans and let us know what they’re thankful for this holiday season.

“Rachel Jones and Siena Fresh, she runs our operation over there,” Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello said. “She’s done a great job. Her and her husband are actually cooking for everybody that is quarantined or isolated on campus.

“So she had our guys decide what pies they wanted and what would be on the menu. She’s just awesome. She’s so caring and we’re so thankful for her. She truly epitomizes what a Franciscan means, which is giving up herself for everybody.”

“These poor assistant coaches, I mean they have to be sick of me,” UAlbany women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen said. “Hanging out with their boss constantly has got to be brutal.

“The tier one bubble that we’re in is just going to be us and just our social circle. Luckily I’m fun. They get a good kick out of me. I think I’m funny. I don’t think they think that but I do.”

“I’m very grateful for my health, very grateful for my family’s health,” Albany Empire head coach Rob Keefe said. “To be honest, I’m very grateful for the Albany Empire to come back and offer opportunities for people that are out of jobs right now.

“Look, to be healthy, to have a roof over your head, to have a hot plate in front of you, to lay down at night and feel comfortable and not have worries that immediately can take you away from everything else, I’m just thankful for that.”