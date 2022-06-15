Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday night is the biggest night yet in the fighting career of two local boxers, and the cherry on top? They’re doing it on one of the sports most iconic stages.

“You got two Albany cats fighting Madison Square Garden, you can’t get better than this,” Abraham Nova said.

Nova is staring down a sparkling 22-0 record. Even better, he gets to take in The Mecca with 10-0 training partner Jahyae Brown in Top Rank’s light heavyweight unification Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s a skillful fighter, great fighter, I wish him nothing but the best on Saturday night,” Nova said. “I know he will come out with the victory and will come out on top.”

“I’m used to fighting by myself you know, and now that we have someone else from the 518 fighting on the card, he’s actually the co-main event, that’s a beautiful thing,” Brown said.

The 518 boxers have stuck together in the lead up to the biggest stage yet of their boxing careers.

“He was just telling me to stay composed, forget about the crowd, and stay focused,” Brown said. “Do what you got to do. Listen to your coach and that’s it.”

Sound advice, but a boxing crowd at MSG? That might be hard to ignore given the rich history of the sport at The Garden.

“The greats have fought in Madison Square Garden,” Nova said. “Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, the list goes on. I’m excited to actually share the same venue.”

For Nova, a win Saturday would put him on the doorstep of title contention.

“I have to handle business on Saturday night but after that you guys are looking at Abraham Supernova fighting for the world title next,” Nova said.

As for Brown, he’s confident he’ll keep his unbeaten record intact over the weekend.

“I’m looking for the fifth round knockout or earlier,” Brown said. “Fifth round knockout or earlier.”

He even had a bold prediction for saturday’s co main event too.

“I’m telling y’all right now Abraham Nova is going to knock his opponent out,” Brown said. “I’m calling it.”

You can catch Saturday’s card on ESPN.