Local boxer Raymond Santiago’s return to the ring shrouded in controversy

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local boxer Raymond Santiago hoped for a triumphant return to the ring on January 23rd. That fight ended in controversy.

Originally signing on for a charity bout for the exposure, Santiago entered a verbal agreement to fight for a heavyweight belt and despite Santiago winning by disqualification, he will not become a new heavyweight champion. The Amsterdam native still doesn’t have closure on what exactly transpired down in Orlando, Florida that night.

Raymond Santiago, who fights as Raymond Lee, agreed to fight GBO Heavyweight Champion Ronald Johnson as the main event for the charity “Guns Down, Gloves Up” as part of the “OTown Showdown 2” hosted by the Urban Celebrity Boxing League.

Santiago originally agreed to fight for the exposure, with a fight contract giving him a portion of the pay-per-view sales if he could hit a certain number of PPV subscriptions from his corner. After a series of call-outs on social media with Johnson, discussions began for the two to fight over Johnson’s GBO title belt.

The sanctioning director of the GBO, Jannesa Sajulga Balito, had touted the fight as a title fight on her Facebook Page back on December 12th and also planned to attend the fight in person, but was denied a Visa due to the pandemic. The official UCBL promotional poster also labeled the fight as a “UCBL Heavyweight Title Fight.”

The fight was originally scheduled as a three round charity bout, and the contract for the fight confirms that. Lee claims neither he nor Ronald Johnson actually signed that contract. Through various social media posts and live broadcasts on the boxers’ social media channels, it appeared the two boxers agreed to a six round bout.

According to Santiago, it wasn’t until the second round of the actual match that his camp was informed that Ronald Johnson would only be going three rounds. The fight devolved into chaos shortly after that.

Johnson is seen on video hitting Santiago below the belt shortly after being pulled apart by the referee. He was immediately disqualified for the low blow, but before Santiago could be declared the winner, members of both camps entered the ring.

Physical threats and altercations ensued, and Johnson left the ring and the venue, taking the GBO Heavyweight Title belt with him. Upon leaving Orlando, Santiago reached out to the GBO to air his grievance and see if the organization would determine him to be the new World Heavyweight Champion.

“He knew he got beat,” Santiago said. “His manager said he got beat. He ran out the ring with the belt so they would not give it to me. Either we were fighting for the belt and he ran with the belt, or they falsely advertised their whole show.”

In speaking with News10 ABC, GBO sanctioning director Balito now confirms the fight was not a GBO sanctioned fight due to the length of the bout (six rounds instead of 10-12, two minute rounds instead of three) and the equipment used in the fight (14 ounce gloves and headgear). She did not clarify why the fight was previously touted as a title fight by both her and the promoter.

In the Recorder’s previous reporting of this story, the promoters of the fight insisted it was a charity bout and the winner and loser would be provided a belt as a participation trophy. The fight’s promoter did not respond to a request for comment on this story. Santiago has not received any belt from the UCBL.

“I’ve been boxing amateur since I was 13 years old,” Santiago said. “I have enough trophies already, I have enough medals. I’m past fighting for that.”

Santiago has begun to look at future bouts now that he has returned to the ring, and regardless of the “OTown Showdown” outcome, believes he’s still got plenty left in the tank to continue his boxing career.

“Let’s see what an Amsterdam boy can do when some shows are hosted here,” Santiago said. “Maybe we get Ronald Johnson down here and show him how we do down here a little bit.”