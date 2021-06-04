Local bowlers showcased in PWBA Albany Open

South Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Professional Women’s Bowling Association is in town this weekend and it features a ton of local talent from all over the Capital Region.

The PWBA Albany Open is taking place at Kingpin’s Alley in South Glens Falls wrapping up Saturday. Five local bowlers are representing the Capital Region this weekend, highlighted by two-time tour champion Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady.

Friday featured two rounds of qualifying games before the field is cut down to 32 for Saturday’s Stepladder Finals. The most important takeaway for our local bowlers is building the profile of the sport.

“Yeah we just love bowling around here,” Kuhlkin said. “There’s a lot of different levels. Obviously there’s recreational but there’s a lot of really elite players in the Capital District which has always been to my advantage growing up.”

“I’ve been able to bowl scratch tournaments,” Kuhlkin added. “I’ve been able to bowl with really good players which has in turn made me a good player. So there’s a lot of great talent around here and I’m glad if people aren’t bowling they’re at least able to come watch as well.”

“This area has been one that has had so many great talented people come out of it,” Albany native Kalynn Carl said. “We’re just happy to be here in hopefully keeping that line continued with all the great bowlers in the area.”

If you can’t make it to Kingpin’s Alley Saturday you can watch the Stepladder Finals on BowlTV.