Local Bills fan shares excitement of getting wildcard weekend ticket

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) Clifton Park’s Selena Dutcher will be one of the lucky 6,772 at Bills Stadium tomorrow.

“I think I’m getting more congratulations like I’m actually playing in the game from people that foudn out that I have ticket and am able to go” Dutcher said.

Dutcher obtained a ticket through her good friend’s father, who’s been a season ticket holder for more than 30 years. While the group won’t get to all sit together due to four person pods, they’re just happy to be in the building.

“I joke with everybody, we’re the 12th man, just with 6700 more people with us,” Dutcher said. “It doesn’t matter where we’re sitting, we’re going to be at that game.”

Every fan attending the game had to travel to just outside the stadium to register a negative COVID test. Selena admits that test was a little more nerve-wracking than usual.

“In my head I’m just worried about a false positive,” Dutcher said. “Like what’s going to happen, who am I going to call to say this is wrong if it comes back like that.

“In my head I was talking myself through it like ‘Just breathe, you’ll be fine, it’s going to be negative, everything’s going to be fine.'”

After getting a confirmed negative, Dutcher hit the road this afternoon as she gets ready to take in the first Bills home playoff game since 1996.

“I have the chills right now just thinking about it as you talk about it,” Dutcher said. “The drive out there today is just going to be… I’m a kid on Christmas.”