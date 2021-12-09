Local axe throwers headed to world championships

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the past few years, axe throwing has exploded in popularity.

From a date night to just hanging with your friends, everybody wants to give it a spin. But there’s a couple Albany residents this weekend who have a chance at becoming world champions.

“Ever since we were at the world championships last year we’ve been looking forward to the next one so yeah, we’ve been raring to go,” Mark Mirasol, owner of The Lazy Axe in Albany said.

Mirasol first picked up an axe on a summer road trip in 2018.

“I was terrible,” he said. “I was terrified of the axe, afraid that it was going to come bouncing back at me but then as I got the hang of it I actually really enjoyed it.”

He was hooked from there, and immediately set out to provide a place for axe throwing in Albany. The Lazy Axe was born later that year.

“We’ve really built a community of folks who really enjoy the sport and enjoy participating and enjoy the company of our ‘axe fam’ as we call them,” Mirasol said.

A guy who was afraid to throw an axe three years ago is now one of only 12 in the world competing in all four events at the World Axe Throwing Championships this weekend.

“It’s really become a passion which is something I didn’t think I’d ever say about axe throwing necessarily,” he said.

But Mirasol is only one of four from Albany looking to come home a world champion.

“We have Richard Lin, he’s actually qualified for duals with his partner Jess Renner who is a great thrower out of Columbus, Ohio,” Mirasol said.

“Ben Paultre, he’ll be throwing knives,” he added. “And then Gary Dayter who’s my duals partner, but he’s also qualified for hatchet as well as knife throwing.”

You can see the World Axe Throwing Championship on ESPN3 Sunday at 2 pm from Fort Worth, TX.