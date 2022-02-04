Local athletes lose championship chance at Stony Brook

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Austin Deskewicz and Evan Fox both won titles at Ballston Spa, but that’s not an option for either of them this year.

“We were all pretty upset about it,” said Fox, referring to a decision made by the America East to bar Stony Brook teams from participating in league championships, effective immediately, due to the school’s withdrawal from the conference.

In a statement, the America East said in part, “The conference has an obligation to prioritize the remaining members who are committed to the league’s advancement and the student-athletes who compete at those institutions, now and in the future.”

America East Conference Statement regarding Stony Brook University’s eligibility status for Conference championships https://t.co/QAkD9umkvL — America East (@AmericaEast) February 2, 2022

Stony Brook is joining the CAA in July.

“I do think it’s unfair to not let athletes compete,” said Deskewicz, a senior faceoff specialist on the men’s lacrosse team. “I mean this is something that everybody trains for. This is what you look forward to during the season.”

Fox, a sophomore on the baseball team, added, “I think it’s unfair to the seniors and the older guys who have had their years taken away from them the last three, COVID.” In 2021, the Seawolves’ season ended due to inclement weather canceling their championship-round game. The regular season champions were coming out of the losers bracket, so the title was awarded to NJIT.

The Stony Brook athletic department echoed the unfairness, releasing a statement that reads in part, “This decision does nothing to advance the interests of the conference, but instead punishes Stony Brook’s talented student-athletes.”

“We were ranked at the top of the preseason poll, and now we’re getting the conference tournament taken away from us,” said Fox.

Three swimmers local to the Capital Region will be unable to compete in the America East championships next week. In the spring, Stony Brook’s baseball, softball, and men’s lacrosse teams — all of which feature former section 2 athletes — along with the women’s lacrosse team will go into the season knowing their fate. However, that doesn’t take the wind out of their sails according to Deskewicz.

“No, for us it’s only fueling the fire,” he said.

Stony Brook says it plans to review all options, legal and otherwise, to address the decision. In the meantime, Fox and Deskewicz hold out hope that they might be able to raise a trophy again sooner than later.

“There’s an at-large bid too and we can do that,” said Fox.