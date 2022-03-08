ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “I always thought these people were like superheroes,” Ballston Lake resident Andre Patnode said.

Next weekend, Patnode will get a chance at becoming one himself. He is one of three local athletes who will compete in American Ninja Warrior next weekend in San Antonio.

“I watched and I’m like how did they do that, how did they do that,” Patnode said. “But then once I got into the training and the coaches helped me, I was like wow I can do this and now I’m seeing ninjas at 50, 60, 70 years old being able to do it so it’s a possibility for any age.”

For Patnode it’s his first time, while Emily Holmes was selected to go in 2020 but filming was cancelled due to the pandemic. Strength and agility is vital, but you have to have a strong personality to be featured on the show.

“I think that I’m an energetic personality to begin with,” Holmes, a Niskayuna native said. “I used to be a cheerleader. I was a cheerleader at Niskayuna High School, College of Saint Rose.”

“It’s kind of in my blood,” Holmes said. “So I think that high energy personality definitely comes with it.”

Rounding out the trio is Mayfield’s Jenson Little, who brings American Ninja Warrior experience. Little competed in qualifiers in Minnesota in 2018, and now knows being strong from the neck up is just as important as the neck down.

“If I go in there and I have a gameplan obstacle by obstacle, I know what I need to do to get through that and I go in confidently and move confidently, I think that’s the most important thing,” Little said.

“I think that’s really what’s going to make it break it.”

While everyone wants to hit that buzzer at the end of the course, the main goal is to get out there and have some fun.

“I’d ultimately like to hit that buzzer at the end, but right now it’s just take one obstacle at a time,” Patnode said. “Take my time, breath, and just get through the course as best I can.”

“I want to get through the first obstacle and I want to have fun on obstacles and complete it and just really take in the experience,” Holmes said.

While they head off to San Antonio next weekend, we’ll have to wait until season 14 premieres in June to see if these Capital Region ninjas made the cut.