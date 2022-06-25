Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire return home Sunday to host the Columbus Lions for an afternoon kickoff in a rematch of last year’s championship.

The Empire snuck out of Columbus with a 39-31 win back on May 28, but it was Albany’s lowest scoring output of the year. Star receiver Darius Prince only tallied one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown. The Lions are looking to shut down the reigning MVP completely this time around.

“We learned we got to get physical with him,” Lions defensive back Rodney Hall Jr. said. “Last game we played him he only had one catch. We should have come out with that game but we’re coming in with the same game plan.”

“You don’t stop him you just got to try to limit him,” Lions head coach Jason Gibson said. “I said this before, you identify who the best player on the field is, for them he is it.”

“You try to take that away and make somebody else beat you,” Gibson said. “We did it last game and they didn’t have anybody else that could beat us.”

The Empire and Lions kick off at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena Sunday.