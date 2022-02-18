GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday night, looking to snap a 4-game losing streak. South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller made his Thunder debut after the team acquired him in a trade with the Royals on January 12th.

The Lions handed the Thunder their fifth straight loss, 6-4 the final. Weller tallied an assist in his debut.

The Thunder will look to snap their losing streak Saturday night against the Growlers.