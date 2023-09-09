ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — We waited all year for a full slate of high school football, but mother nature made us wait a little longer. A slew of games were postponed Friday night due to lightning. We have listed the postponed games below, along with when the game will be made up.

POSTPONEMENTS:

  • Averill Park at Shaker (Saturday at 10:00 AM)
  • Colonie at Mohonasen (Saturday at 10:00 AM)
  • Schalmont at Broadalbin-Perth (Saturday at 1:00 PM)
  • Niskayuna at Shenendehowa (Saturday at 1:30 PM)
  • Saratoga Springs at Burnt Hills (Saturday at 1:30 PM)
  • Guilderland at Bethlehem (Saturday at 1:30 PM, moved to Guilderland High School)
  • Lansingburgh at Ichabod Crane (Saturday at 4:00 PM)
  • La Salle at Christian Brothers Academy (Saturday at 6:00 PM)
  • Cobleskill at Schuylerville (Saturday at 6:00 PM, Schuylerville leads 14-0 in second quarter)
  • Troy at Queensbury (Saturday at 6:00 PM, Queensbury leads 21-0 first quarter)
  • Gloversville at Cohoes (Sunday at 10:00 AM)
  • Columbia at South Glens Falls (Sunday at 11:00 AM)
  • Cairo-Durham/Catskill at Ravena (Sunday at 7:00 PM)