SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saturday marked one of the biggest days on the Saratoga slate: Whitney Day. The field for the 95th running of the Whitney Stakes was cut to five; Todd Pletcher’s American Revolution was a late scratch.

Pletcher still had two horses in the running, including the favorite Life is Good, going off at 4-5 odds. Life is Good battled with Pletcher’s other horse, Happy Saver, down the stretch, but ultimately cruised to victory. Pletcher scored both the win and the place, with Life is Good and Happy Saver finishing first and second.

Pletcher has now won the Whitney Stakes four times. For him, I guess you can say Life is Good. “It’s a special race,” says Pletcher. “It’s Saratoga’s premier race for older horses, and outside of the Breeder’s Cup Classic, the most important older horse race there is. To win it like Life is Good did today was special.”

Hot Rod Charlie finished in third for trainer Doug O’Neil.