Liberty League cancels winter sports

TROY, N.Y. – The Liberty League’s Presidents Council has voted to cancel Liberty League winter sports competition and championships due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s squash, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.

The Capital Region colleges affected are Union, RPI, and Skidmore.

The fate of the Dutchmen and Engineers ice hockey seasons is still up in the air, as they participate in the ECAC, which is hoping to have more clarity by mid-November.

“The decision to cancel Liberty League competition and championships was made after careful consideration and review of relevant facts and data,” said Liberty League commissioner Tracy King. “COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase throughout the country and we have also seen spikes in our college communities, which creates additional challenges for our institutions. We understand the deep sense of disappointment felt by our student-athletes that have trained and prepared for competition and we understand and share in their disappointment. Our institutions will continue to work to provide meaningful athletic opportunities to support our student-athletes.”



The decision to cancel Liberty League competition does not preclude individual institutions from engaging in student-athlete activities that are conducted in accordance with Division III regulations as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.



Collectively, the Liberty League will continue to plan and discuss the possibility of spring competition.