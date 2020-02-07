“Less Stall, More Ball”, The New XFL Brings A New Focus This Time Around

After 19 years, the XFL is making a comeback.

This time around, the league will be focusing more on the game by altering some rules from football as we know now in hopes that it will speed up the game and make the product more exciting.



Starting with the kickoffs, there will only five yards separating the coverage team and returning team. The idea is to limit injuries to result in more returns and less touch backs.



Troy High School football head coach, Bob Burns said he’s excited to see all the new changes.

“I probably agree with the fact that the injuries are going to be lessen with that because they’re shorter distance apart. I’d be willing to bet that you’re probably going to see a lot of big plays come off this kickoff return or this kickoff.” Bob Burns – Troy High School Football Head Coach

There will no kicking plays after touchdowns in this league but instead a one, two, or three point attempt from the two, five, or ten yard respectively, something that could strategically change the game.





To speed up the game, a 25-second play clock will replace the 40-second play clock we are used to once the ball is spotted.



One of the biggest changes comes in the overtime rule. Overtime will mimic more of a hockey or soccer shootout style.

Viewers can expect a lot more changes than those. The link lists all the rules fans can expect to see when the first game of the season kicks off Saturday at 2 pm on ABC.

https://www.xfl.com/rules#2ca0bdb2c65a8468d7567bf9



