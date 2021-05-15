Lescault hits 100 as Burnt Hills blows by Saratoga

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills girls lacrosse came into Saturday 3-0 in Suburban Council play with a plus-23 goal differential. Saratoga came calling looking to cool off the red-hot Spartans.

That proved to be a tall task for the Blue Streaks. MK Lescault was on fire early for the Spartans. She scored six goals, notching 100 for her career in the process. Allie Connally led the way for Burnt Hills with six goals and two assists. The Spartans were up 13-1 at halftime before cruising to a 19-4 victory.

Burnt Hills heads to Columbia next on Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Saratoga regroups back home against Queensbury Tuesday at 7 p.m.

