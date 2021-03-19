Leigh leads Troy in dominant win over La Salle

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy visited La Salle to open their Class A football slate Friday night, got off to a quick start, and didn’t look back.

After building a 21-0 halftime lead, senior running back Xavier Leigh added to it with back to back touchdowns, bringing the lead to 35. Leigh finished with 184 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Wolfe helped add to the 35 point lead with a touchdown pass to Tyrell Penalba to make it 42-0, and that did it for the Troy offense for the evening as they went on to win 42-12.

Troy goes back home to host Amsterdam next week while La Salle welcomes Columbia.

