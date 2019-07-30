LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard watches his team play during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

STILL A MET (FOR NOW)

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard (7-5, 4.33) is set to start against the White Sox, and it could be his final appearance with the club. The hard-throwing 26-year-old changed his bio on Twitter over the weekend to read “Pitcher for the New York Mets, for now,” and he also tweeted a meme of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth with the text “I have no idea what’s going on.” First-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has been busy ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto and dealing left-hander Jason Vargas to Philadelphia. It’s unclear if the club plans to send away more pieces or make a long-odds push for an NL wild card.

EAST ENEMIES

David Price (7-4, 3.66) gets the ball for Boston in the opener of a three-game series against Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.60) and Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. The Red Sox took two of three from the Rays last week and have pulled within a half-game of Tampa Bay for second place in the AL East. Neither team currently holds a postseason spot, with the Yankees pacing the division by 8 1/2 games and the Rays a half-game behind Oakland for the second AL wild card.

ASTRO OUT

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick will begin to serve his two-game suspension after Major League Baseball upheld the ban for his violent home plate collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Marisnick had appealed the penalty for the play that occurred July 7. Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose. Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre said he didn’t believe Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy, but Marisnick’s actions warranted discipline because they violated MLB rules designed to protect catchers. Marisnick will serve the suspension during games against Cleveland.

REASON TO SMILE?

Drew Smyly (0-0, 1.50) makes his second start for the Phillies after being cut last month by Texas. The left-hander shut down Pittsburgh in his Philadelphia debut, pitching six innings of one-run ball. He’ll get a tougher test in the red-hot Giants, who have won 12 of 15 to bust into the NL wild card race. Tyler Beede (3-4, 4.85) is set to pitch for San Francisco.

___

