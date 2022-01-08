Late Run Not Enough in Siena’s Loss to Quinnipiac

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The Siena Women’s Basketball team squared off with the four-time MAAC Champion Quinnipiac Bobcats Saturday afternoon at the UHY Center. Despite outscoring the Bobcats 31-30 in the second half, the Saints would fall by a final score of 68-51.

Leading the way for the Saints would be fifth-year Selena Philoxy, who notched her first double-double in a Siena uniform by scoring a season-high 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Philoxy also added four steals, two assists, and a block to her stat line for the afternoon. Also in double figures would be senior Rayshel Brown, as she scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Senior Amari Anthony also had a solid game, finishing with eight points.

Quinnipiac was led by a pair of 13 point afternoon’s from Mackenzie DeWees and Sajada Bonner. DeWees collected a double-double, also snagging 10 rebounds while dishing four assists and adding three steals. Amani Free also finished in double-digits with 12 points, while Mikayla Morris scored 10 points with a team-high 12 rebounds for a double-double as well.

Philoxy would kick in some offense off the start, as the Saints opened a 4-3 lead in the opening possessions. From there, the Bobcats would pull off an 8-0 run, and pull away in the first half. At the half, Quinnipiac would have a 38-20 lead. Siena struggled on the scoring end, shooting just 6-for-25 from the floor in the first half.

Siena would find their footing offensively in the third quarter, as they scored a game-high 16 points in the frame. Brown and Anthony would both find success on offense, as Siena ended the quarter strong. That would carry into the fourth quarter, where the Saints continued to chip away. They would end up in a 16-3 run, which included 11 straight points to pull within 13 after being down by as many as 30 toward the end of the third quarter. The Saints would hold the Bobcats to just seven points in the final 10 minutes despite Quinnipiac taking the victory.