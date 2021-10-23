Late Push Not Enough, UAlbany Falls to Maine 19-16

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell just short of capturing a win against rival Maine Saturday afternoon at Casey Stadium. The offense came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points in the final frame, but couldn’t claw back from an early deficit. The team trailed by 13 points at one point, but was able to come within three with the ball in their possession late in the game.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “It’s a familiar situation unfortunately. I think we let opportunities go, we had great field position early in the second half and another opportunity early. Too tight of a game to not get points when you need them.”

How it Happened:

The Black Bears returned the opening kickoff to midfield. The drive resulted in a 39-yard field goal to put Maine on the board first.

After converting on a 4 th & 1 and driving into Maine territory on the first offensive possession, the Great Danes fumbled on a handoff to give Maine the ball at their own 40-yard line.

& 1 and driving into Maine territory on the first offensive possession, the Great Danes fumbled on a handoff to give Maine the ball at their own 40-yard line. Maine was able to increase the lead to 10 just before time expired in the first quarter. Maine’s Robertson was able to find Petrick in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard TD.

Maine’s Jonny Messina converted his second field goal of the afternoon at the 9:42 mark of the second quarter, this time hitting one from 41 yards out to increase the Maine lead to 13-0.

With just 1:24 left on the clock in the first half, Dylan Burns knocked through a 28-yard field goal to get UAlbany on the board.

knocked through a 28-yard field goal to get UAlbany on the board. No points were scored in the third quarter. Both the Great Danes and the Black Bears were held to two first downs each.

The Great Danes drove 67 yards on 10 plays to start the fourth quarter to score their first TD of the day. The drive included a 4 th down conversion from within Maine’s 20-yard line. Undercuffler found LJ Wesneski for a 15-yard strike to bring the team within four points. The PAT from Dylan Burns was no good.

down conversion from within Maine’s 20-yard line. Undercuffler found for a 15-yard strike to bring the team within four points. The PAT from was no good. The Black Bears responded immediately, driving 56 yards on four plays to increase the lead to 19-9. Freddie Brock found the end zone on a 20-yard rush. The two-point conversion attempt from Maine was no good.

On UAlbany’s next possession, the Great Danes marched back down the field all the way to Maine two-yard line. On fourth and one from the two, Karl Mofor was able to find an empty lane for his first score of the afternoon. UAlbany trailed 16-19 after the PAT.

Next: The Great Danes travel south to visit Towson next Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #BeGreat and #WinTheDay.