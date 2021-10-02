Late Heroics Fall Just Short for UAlbany Football

Newark, D.E. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team played what was arguably their best game of the season against one of the FCS’ top-10 teams, but fell just short on the road. The Great Danes out-gained the #9 Delaware Blue Hens in the first half, but couldn’t find the end zone until late in the game. The UAlbany defense stood tall on a day in which they were on the field for close to 37 minutes.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “It’s a script we have to break. I think it’s the best game we’ve played this year against a really good football team. I thought we ran the ball better, we didn’t stick with it enough, but offensively there were some bright spots. Drops hurt us bad, but that’s football. The defense played their tails off.”

How it Happened:

The Great Danes were the first to strike, scoring three on their opening drive. Dylan Burns nailed a 45-yard kick to put UAlbany on the board, 3-0, five minutes into the game.

nailed a 45-yard kick to put UAlbany on the board, 3-0, five minutes into the game. Delaware responded on their first drive on offense with an eight play 39-yard drive to tie the game up, knocking through a 44-yard field goal of their own.

UAlbany started the game going 2-for-2 on field goals, with Dylan Burns sending another through from 45-yards out to put the Great Danes back in the lead on the ensuing drive.

sending another through from 45-yards out to put the Great Danes back in the lead on the ensuing drive. Delaware scored the game’s first touchdown midway through the second quarter. Dejoun Lee was able to punch an 11-yard rush into the end zone to put the Blue Hens up 10-6.

UAlbany out-gained the Blue Hens in the first half, racking up 122 total yards compared to just 72 from Delaware.

The Blue Hens came out strong on the first drive of the second half. They drove the ball 71 yards over 12 plays, but were eventually limited to a field goal after a stand from the UAlbany defense to increase the lead to 13-6.

A touchdown that would have put Delaware ahead 19-6 was called back due to offensive holding with time winding down in the third quarter. Rather than a score, the UAlbany defense forced a punt.

The Great Danes looked to potentially tie the game at the start of the fourth, but an errant throw led to an interception for Delaware – the first turnover of the game. Moments later, Tyler Carswell got the ball right back for UAlbany with a pick of his own – setting up a drive beginning in Delaware territory.

got the ball right back for UAlbany with a pick of his own – setting up a drive beginning in Delaware territory. The Great Danes would capitalize on that drive, grabbing three more points on Burns’ third field goal of the afternoon – this one from 29 yards out.

With 3:37 left in the game, the Blue Hens punched in their second touchdown of the game on a three-yard rush from Anthony Paoletti.

UAlbany responded in a big way just moments later when Undercuffler found Tyler Oedekoven for a 75-yard bomb to pull the Great Danes within one score. The attempted two-point conversion was unsuccessful.



Next: The Great Danes finish up a long road stretch when they visit William & Mary next Saturday for more CAA conference action. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.