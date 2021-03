Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caeden LaPietro did his brother proud in his debut for Burnt Hills Friday night.

In his first start under center against Ballston Spa, LaPietro turned in 203 total yards and two touchdowns, scoring a crucial fourth quarter touchdown to help put Burnt Hills up 21-6. They would go on to win 35-12 to open their Class A season.

Burnt Hills hosts Niskayuna next weekend, while Ballston Spa will host Scotia-Glenville.