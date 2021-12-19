Lansingburgh’s second half comeback enough to best Saratoga at HVCC
Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga faced off with Lansingburgh in the second-to-last game of the weekend at the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster at Hudson Valley Community College Sunday evening.
Lansingburgh trailed by five at the half, but strong second halves from Wesely McIntyre, who led the Knights with 18 points, and James Oliver, who added 16, helped Lansingburgh battle back and hold on for a 49-42 win.
