Lansingburgh’s second half comeback enough to best Saratoga at HVCC

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Being present with family is what the holidays are all about. Sometimes though, not everyone is able to be present, like 20-year old Abby Jenks of Ganesvoort.

So her family got creative with a celebration right at home for their angel. "It is about Abby for us but it can also be about anyone who needs healing," says mother Mary Jenks, "anyone who wants to light a candle can come and remember their own loved one. I think it just provides that healing aspect for everyone here and the community as well.”