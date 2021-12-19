Lansingburgh’s second half comeback enough to best Saratoga at HVCC

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga faced off with Lansingburgh in the second-to-last game of the weekend at the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster at Hudson Valley Community College Sunday evening.

Lansingburgh trailed by five at the half, but strong second halves from Wesely McIntyre, who led the Knights with 18 points, and James Oliver, who added 16, helped Lansingburgh battle back and hold on for a 49-42 win.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19