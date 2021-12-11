Lansingburgh holds off Mohon with strong fourth quarter

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohonasen hosted Lansingburgh Friday night for a Colonial Council clash.

Lansingburgh led 28-17 at the half, and came out on fire. Wesley McIntyre went for a steal and got a friendly bounce off a ref on his way for a breakaway and one. McIntyre had a game-high 20 for the Knights.

Mohon wasn’t done yet. Karieam Brown buried a triple to get Mohon back within six as Lansingburgh led 38-32 after three. The Knights shot out of a cannon to start the fourth and James Oliver Jr. was a big reason why. Isaiah Allison drove and dished to Oliver for an and one for three of his 15 points as Lansingburgh went on to win 54-45.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19