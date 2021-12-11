Lansingburgh holds off Mohon with strong fourth quarter

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohonasen hosted Lansingburgh Friday night for a Colonial Council clash.

Lansingburgh led 28-17 at the half, and came out on fire. Wesley McIntyre went for a steal and got a friendly bounce off a ref on his way for a breakaway and one. McIntyre had a game-high 20 for the Knights.

Mohon wasn’t done yet. Karieam Brown buried a triple to get Mohon back within six as Lansingburgh led 38-32 after three. The Knights shot out of a cannon to start the fourth and James Oliver Jr. was a big reason why. Isaiah Allison drove and dished to Oliver for an and one for three of his 15 points as Lansingburgh went on to win 54-45.