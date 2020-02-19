Lake Placid celebrating 40th anniversary of 1980 Olympic Winter Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lake Placid is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games all week long.

The 1980 Winter Games took place at Lake Placid from February 13 to February 24 in 1980. It was the second time the Games were hosted in the village.

One of the legacies of the XIII Olympic Winter Games was the U.S. men’s hockey team’s win over Russia in what has come to be known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

Lake Placid is celebrating the athletes and games this week — the same week the 1980 games took place.

Here is a full list of events for the week taking place at Lake Placid:

Thursday, February 13

Olympic Museum Exhibit Opening, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Olympic Center. Join us to kick off the anniversary of the 1980 Olympics with a fun throwback night of festivities and to celebrate Roni Raccoon’s 40th Birthday! A free, public reception will be held to view our two new exhibits: “Totally 80 – Exploring the Look of the Games” and “Foretelling the Future – The National Weather Service at the Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games.” Special themed cocktails and appetizers will be available and 1980’s attire is suggested for this totally tubular event! The first 80 visitors who attend will receive an original 1980 ticket.

Friday, February 14

American Cup Short Track Speed Skating. Watch the precision and excitement of international short track speed skating, 2 pm-6 pm Olympic Center

Torch Run 5 p.m., Saranac Avenue to Cascade Road via Main Street and Sentinel Road

Opening Ceremony, 5:45 pm., Horse Show Grounds. This event will include speeches, fireworks, and the torch lighting at 6:15. Presented in partnership with Hurley Brothers Fuel.

Saturday, February 15

Skate With Your Heart, R. Dennis Allen Cardiac Prevention Fund Free Skate, 10 a.m., Olympic Center

Learn to Curl! 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mirror Lake Beach House

Meet the Athletes – Luge. Interact with past, present, and future luge athletes, hear their stories and learn about the sport. Includes photo opportunities and autograph session! 12 p.m., Olympic Sports Complex at Mt. Van Hoevenberg – Lamy Lodge

American Cup Short Track Speed Skating. Watch the precision and excitement of international short track speed skating, 2:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Olympic Center

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by NBT Bank. Hot cocoa, s’mores, and more!

1980 Memories. Come share your memories of the 1980 Olympics! 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Hotel North Woods, Cabin Room

Sunday, February 16

American Cup Short Track Speed Skating. Watch the precision and excitement of international short track speed skating, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Olympic Center

Discover Biathlon with Olympian Tim Burke. 1 p.m., Mt Van Hoevenberg Olympic Center

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by Shipman Youth Center.

1980’s trivia night, 7 p.m., Conference Center at Lake Placid. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Placid.

Monday, February 17

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by New York Ski Educational Foundation

Lake Placid’s Olympic Legacy: An Athlete’s Perspective. Past, present, and future athletes and Olympic medalists gather to share their memories and experiences, Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by Fitness Revolution.

Sk8 To Eliminate Cancer, with Scott Hamilton 3 – 5 p.m., Olympic Oval

Dream on, 40th Anniversary Skating Gala. Check out the entire event that begins at 10 a.m. and is full of skating fun all day long! Gala begins at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Last Chair at Whiteface with Olympians Andrew Weibrecht and Thomas Vonn. Take a run or two with Olympians Andrew Weibrecht and Thomas Vonn! Then join them at the Cloudspin Lounge for refreshments and 80’s music with Sound King DJ. 2:30 p.m., sponsored by Whiteface/NYSEF

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by Lake Placid Baptist Church.

Disney’s “Miracle” movie, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre. There will be free popcorn! Maybe even a guest appearance by an 80s hockey player(s)! Sponsored by Elderwood at Uihlein.

Thursday, February 20

Meet the Athletes – Bobsled. Interact with past, present, and future bobsled athletes. Includes photo opportunities and autograph session. 12:00 p.m., Olympic Sports Complex at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by Pure Placid.

Friday, February 21

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

80s Family Fun Party, 7:00 p.m., Olympic Jumping Complex. There will be music, dancing, a DJ, food, fireworks, Skyrides to the 120m jump and special appearances by ski jumpers!

Saturday, February 22

Arts, Crafts, and Meet & Greet with Olympian Dan Jansen, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Lake Placid Library. Create art, play games, and share stories.

Meet the Athletes – Skeleton. Interact with past, present, and future skeleton athletes, hear their stories, and learn about the sport. There will be photo opportunities and an autograph session. 12:00 p.m., Olympic Sports Complex – Lamy Lodge.

Vintage 1980 Wine Tasting, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Terry Robards Wine & Spirits

Book Signing with Author Mike Burgess, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., The Bookstore Plus, Main Street.

Book Signing with Author Wayne Coffey, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., The Bookstore Plus, Main Street.

“Fun Zone,” Mid’s Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Sponsored by 93.3/102.1 The MIX and Adirondack 105

Perseverance and Perspective with Dan Jansen, 7:00 p.m., High Peaks Resort. Hear inspirational stories and meet 4-time Olympian Dan Jansen! Talk is followed by meet and greet.

80’s Dance Party. 7:30 p.m., Wise Guys Sports Bar & Grill. Wear your best 80’s outfit. Music, Dancing and Prizes. $4 cover, all proceeds going to the R.Dennis Allen Cardiac Prevention Fund.

Sunday, February 23

Lake Placid Baptist Church Special 40th Anniversary Service: “Olympic Beginnings, The Birth of a Church.” 10:15 a.m.

Community Artifact Night. Artifact sharing and storytelling connected to the 1980 Olympics. Bring your Olympic treasures! 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Conference Center at Lake Placid.

Ongoing!

Dale of Norway Trunk Show, Ruthie’s Run, all day Friday — Sunday. Includes special 40th anniversary design!

Pub Crawl to local taverns, details soon! Commemorative pint glasses at participating locations. Collect the entire series! Brought to you by Lake Placid Craft Brewers.

LATEST STORIES: