MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Lake George has been on a roll outscoring their opponents 197 to 6 in their first season combined with Warrensburg.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to a long touchdown run from Brody McCabe. He would strike again running behind his big offensive line helping him pound his way into the end zone for 6 and then they went for two and converted. At that point it was 16-0, Wolverines.

Mechanicville just didn’t have an answer for the Lake George’s potent offense, and drop one 50-0.