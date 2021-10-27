La Salle survives overtime battle with Queensbury to advance to Class A title game

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded La Salle took on #4 Queensbury in the Class A boys soccer semifinals Tuesday. A win would earn a spot in Saturday’s section title game.
After neither team scored in regulation, the Cadets netted a penalty kick in overtime to advance to the section title game.
La Salle will take on Averill Park Saturday at 11:00 AM at Colonie for the section title.
