La Salle stifles streaking Voorheesville to win Colonial Council championship

RAVENA, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — La Salle snapped Voorheesville’s 9-game winning streak to beat the Blackbirds 2-0 in the Colonial Council championship.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
by: Liana BonavitaPosted: / Updated:
RAVENA, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — La Salle snapped Voorheesville’s 9-game winning streak to beat the Blackbirds 2-0 in the Colonial Council championship.
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips