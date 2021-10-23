La Salle saves season with dramatic comeback win over Amsterdam

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle was coming off a controversial loss to Averill Park with their backs against the wall Friday night hosting Amsterdam.

The Cadets needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the light only got dimmer as the night wore on.

After a 6-6 tie at the half, Amsterdam quarterback Jhai Vellon took over in the second half with a touchdown throw to Louie Gonzalez and a spectacular touchdown run that gave the Rams a 20-6 lead with 2:42 to go.

The Cadets’ hopes of a playoff run for their seniors looked all but finished, but senior quarterback Eddie Yamin wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. Yamin scored back to back touchdowns on the ground in the final two minutes to force overtime with the game tied at 20.

Then in overtime the Rams struck first. Vellon found the endzone with his legs once again, but the two point attempt was no good, giving La Salle a chance down 26-0.

That’s where Yamin once again took the game in his hands, finding the edge and scoring to tie it at 26, and in a dose of poetic justice for the Cadets, they hit the game winning extra point to seal a 27-26 win to stay alive in the Class A playoff race.