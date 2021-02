Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle Institute visited Schalmont to open their seasons in the Colonial Council Friday night, and the two traded buckets in the early going before the Cadets managed to pull away.

La Salle led 21-12 after a quarter and pulled away from there, beating Schalmont 75-51. La Salle heads to Catholic Central next on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. while Schalmont plays Mekeel Christian at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.