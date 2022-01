HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were shot, one fatally, in an ambush in Harlem Friday evening, police said.

"Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what he asked him to do," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Friday night from Harlem Hospital. "I am not sure what words, if any, will carry the weight of this moment and what we are feeling."