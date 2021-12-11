La Salle outlasts Schalmont on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont got their full lineup back together Friday night for a home matchup with La Salle after a big loss to Fonda last weekend.

First quarter, La Salle was living from the midrange as Chrischen Chung knocked down a jumper off the dribble. The Sabres came right back with Andrew Van Dyk dishing to Maxwell Pratt inside for a bucket.

The Cadets’ Gianni Gabriel then went to the rack with a nice take, couldn’t finish but followed his shot as La Salle took a 14-11 lead after one quarter on their way to a 60-47 win over Schalmont.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19