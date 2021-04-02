La Salle hits on big plays to down Amsterdam

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle and Amsterdam met in Amsterdam Friday afternoon both looking for their first win after a combination of COVID cancellations and losses to Troy had each team sitting at 0-1.

After a mostly rough showing from both offenses in the first half featuring multiple interceptions and plenty of penalties on both sides, La Salle finally cashed in on a big play. Trailing the Rams 2-0 in the second quarter, the Cadets were backed up on their own one yard line when Eddie Yamin found Brady Fenton for a 99 yard catch and run touchdown to make it 6-2 La Salle.

Cadets running back Bo Catherwood did most of the damage from there, racking up three second half touchdowns as La Salle cruised to a 25-8 win at Amsterdam.

La Salle hosts Albany next weekend while Amsterdam visits Averill Park.