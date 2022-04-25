Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academy baseball team rolled to an 8-1 record entering Monday. La Salle didn’t care about that, as they looked to hand Academy their second loss on Monday afternoon.

La Salle did just that, cruising to an 11-1 victory. Eddie Girtler struck out seven in five innings for La Salle. Jonny Yamin led the way offensively, driving in three runs.

La Salle will look to keep it rolling at Ravena – Coeymans- Selkirk on Wednesday, while Albany Academy will look to bounce back against Ravena on Thursday.